Mahalia Drops New Sizzler 'Whenever You're Ready'

It samples Montell Jordan's 90s banger 'Get It On Tonight'...



*Mahalia* has shared her new single 'Whenever You're Ready'.



The new single was sculpted alongside MNEK, while production came from club figure Two Inch Punch.



The three voices intertwine on the track, with Mahalia's delivery hitting hard from the first note and refusing to let go.



It's a neat dancefloor cut, one that dips into some subtle doses of nostalgia thanks to its interpolation of all-out 90s banger 'Get It On Tonight' by Montell Jordan.



“I’m so gassed to be releasing this song,” Mahalia says in the press note. “I remember the first time hearing Montell Jordan’s 'Get It On Tonight' in ‘Save The Last Dance’ when I was a kid. It’s been a song that has made me wanna dance ever since and sampling it in ‘Whenever You're Ready’ is really special to me.”



“I had so much fun writing it with MNEK and Two Inch Punch. I was going through a breakup at the time and really wanted to capture this part of that process. It’s my new summer jam. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do!”



Tune in now.



- - -