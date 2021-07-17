Bhushan Kumar alleges extortion in rape case

The media was buzzing yesterday with allegations filed by a female model against film producer and T-Series Chairman Mr.Bhushan Kumar. T-Series had immediately issued a statement that these allegations and the FIR in D.N.Nagar police station is a conspiracy and is a result of failed attempt to extort money. It further stated that the rape allegation are unsubstantiated with malicious intent to malign the reputation and image of T-Series and its Chairman.