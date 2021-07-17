Donald Trump Upset Turnberry Resort in Scotland Not Invited to Host The Open Championship: ‘Controversy Only Makes Things Hotter’
Former President Donald Trump complained Saturday that PGA’s 2021 Open Championship is not being held at his Scotland resort, Trump Turnberry. In a statement, Trump said he has spent “some time watching” The 149th Open and called it “terrific.” “But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site […]Full Article