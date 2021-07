Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter is a total mini me! On Saturday (July 17), the 51-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a selfie with her 13-year-old daughter Emme, and they are totally twins. Click inside to see the pic! “#WeekendVibes with my coconut 🥥✨💗” Jen captioned the selfie, as she and Emme both have big smiles [...]