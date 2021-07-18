Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West can’t help but get the Internet buzzing without saying a single thing. Fresh from hitting the recording studio with Odd Future’s Tyler, the Creator and appearing at a Big 3 basketball game alongside Ice Cube, new buzz is generating over a possible album listening party. Kanye West’s Album Listening Party Rumor […]Full Article
Kanye West’s Album Listening Party Rumor Is G.O.O.D News
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West album release
Cover Video STUDIO
Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Kanye's release party for his new album, Donda.
More coverage
PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Jill Scott Joins Us
People
Kanye West returns to Instagram ahead of his new album, Halsey announces "euphoric" arrival of baby, Dolly Parton gives her husband..