Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012 aged 69 due to cancer, was often referred to as the first superstar of Indian cinema. `Kati Patang`, `Anand`, `Haathi Mere Saathi` and `Amar Prem` are some of his memorable films. He was even awarded India`s third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in the entertainment...Full Article
Twinkle remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his 9th death anniversary
Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback BTS video of Rajesh Khanna from the shoot of his hit song 'Suno kaho kaha suna' which also..
As 18th July, 2021 marks the 9th death anniversary of India's veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, his daughter and author Twinkle Khanna..
