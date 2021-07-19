Twinkle remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his 9th death anniversary

Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012 aged 69 due to cancer, was often referred to as the first superstar of Indian cinema. `Kati Patang`, `Anand`, `Haathi Mere Saathi` and `Amar Prem` are some of his memorable films. He was even awarded India`s third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in the entertainment...