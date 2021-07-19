Kris Wu Accused Of Predatory Behaviour; Brands Drop Chinese Star

He denies the accusations...



Chinese star *Kris Wu* has been dropped by several brands due to accusations of predatory behaviour.



Kris Wu is one of the biggest celebrities in China, with his *profile blossoming* across a flurry of different projects.



In the last few weeks, however, 19 year old student Du Meizhu has been *posting allegations about his behaviour online*.



Accusing him of predatory behaviour, Du Meizhu alleges that Kris Wu has been luring teenage girls into having sex with him after promising opportunities in film and music that never materialise.



Du Meizhu claims she is in contact with eight other victims of his behaviour, including some under the age of consent.



The girls are all said to be teenagers; the age of consent in China is 14 years old.



Ms Du alleged that Wu had paid her 500,000 yuan ($77,130, £56,100) to "keep quiet", butte has now decided to speak out as she seeks to be "the last victim". She says she is repaying the money; Wu's management team has denied the allegations and has accused Ms Wu of fabricating the story.



Taking to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Kris Wu pushed back against the allegations: "I didn't respond earlier because I didn't want to interfere with judicial proceedings... but I cannot bear it anymore."



A host of brands have dropped the star; Kiehl's and snack brand Bestore have removed mentions of the Chinese artist, while Shanghai cosmetics brand Kans and detergent brand Libai have terminated Wu's contracts.



*Global Times report* that TV programme Ethereal Sound have also said they would no longer work with him.



Photo Credit: *Graham Walzer*