Central Cee Drops New Single 'Little Bit Of This'

It's a hard-hitting return...



West London rapper *Central Cee* returns with new single 'Little Bit Of This'.



The reclusive MC's mixtape *'Wild West'* demolished the competition, sparking some bona fide hit singles in the process.



Launching merch capsules with Corteiz and Trapstar, he also announced plans for a huge seven date tour across the UK and Ireland - which then sold out in just two minutes flat.



New single 'Little Bit Of This' balances Central Cee's hard-hitting artistry with his deluxe side, the crunching production underpinning an imposing performance.



Cench takes control of the visuals, a dynamic, stylish clip that takes 'Little Bit Of This' to Los Angeles.



Tune in now.



Related: *Running A Marathon - Central Cee Interviewed*



- - -