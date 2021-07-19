The Killers Announce New Album 'Pressure Machine'

It's out on August 13th...



*The Killers* will release new album 'Pressure Machine' on August 13th.



The Las Vegas band released their excellent full length *'Imploding The Mirage'* last year, but are already completing work on a follow up.



Out on August 13th, new album 'Pressure Machine' was co-produced by The Killers themselves, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen).



The material was penned in the aftermath of the pandemic, with Brandon Flowers noting “everything came to this grinding halt... And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”



Lyrically, Brandon Flowers returns to the people and characters of Nephi, Utah - the small town where Brandon Flowers grew up. “We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” says the band’s drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”



The frontman adds: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with... many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”



Photo Credit: *Danny Clinch*



