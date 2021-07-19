Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie Has Died

Music veteran Keyshia Cole is mourning right now. New reports reveal her mother Frankie has died at age 61 following years of battling with addiction. Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie Has Passed Frankie Lons passed away this weekend from a drug overdose. She was in her home celebrating her birthday. The R&B singer’s brother, Sam, tells us […]

