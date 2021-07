Raj Kundra has hit headlines for his arrest in an alleged pornography related case and now a viral video has landed him in further controversy. In an undated video, actress Sagarika Shona Suman has claimed that she got a call from one Umesh Kamat, who offered her a web series owned and produced by Raj Kundra. She was further asked to give an audition on a video call was demanded to give a nude audition.