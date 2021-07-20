Bob Dylan Announces New 'Bootleg Series' Compilation

It's out on September 17th...



*Bob Dylan* has laid out plans for the next instalment of his Bootleg Series compilations.



The Bootleg Series is a kind of parallel universe to his accepted studio work, a place for out-takes, offcuts, and songs that - for whatever reason - didn't gain an official release.



'Bootleg Series Vol. 16' has just been announced, and it covers the years 1980 - 1985.



Accepted wisdom would have it that this period isn't quite vintage Bob Dylan, but the compilation looks once more at his work in this time.



The announce has caused a stir, and it's something of a purple patch for the Bard - his concert film *Shadow Kingdom* is on streaming now.



Check out a preview of 'Bootleg Series' Vol. 16 below.



Related: *Why Bob Dylan's 'Bootleg Series' Isn't Just For Megafans*



- - -