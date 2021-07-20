Just hours after being transported to space on Tuesday on Blue Origin’s first human flight, Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced CNN contributor Van Jones and celebrity chef José Andrés as the inaugural recipients of the $100 million Courage and Civility Award.Full Article
Jeff Bezos Gives Van Jones $100 Million for Charity
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jeff Bezos gives away $200 million to recognize 'courage and civility' on Earth, as critics attack the billions he's spent on the space race
Business Insider
Following his successful flight with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos announced two awards of $100 million each to activist Van Jones and..
-
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people
SeattlePI.com
-
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people
SeattlePI.com
-
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
SeattlePI.com
-
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
SeattlePI.com