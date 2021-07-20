Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is not a believer. The Dreamchasers boss went online to dish his thoughts out on a post about Kanye West’s upcoming Donda album. Meek Mill Doesn’t Think Kanye’s Dropping Heat Things started off with hip-hop personality Justin Laboy geeking out over the new Kanye project. He went to Instagram to share […]Full Article
Meek Mill Doesn’t Believe Kanye West’s Dropping A Classic
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meek Mill Calls 'Big Cap' On Kanye West 'Donda' Classic Album Claim + Faces Yeezy Stans' Wrath
According to attendee and media personality Justin Laboy, the project arrives this week and has all the markings of an instant..
HipHopDX
Meek Mill Reportedly Has Words for Kanye West's Upcoming Album
Seemingly not too thrilled about the release.
Upworthy