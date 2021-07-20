Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Remembers Frankie Lons

Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Remembers Frankie Lons

SOHH

Published

R&B singer Keyshia Cole’s ex is showing love. Daniel “Booby” Gibson went to social media to pay respects to Cole’s mother Frankie Lons who shocking passed away this past weekend. Gibson Remembers His Ex’s Mom Gibson shared an emotional picture and an even more emotional caption on his post. He showed Frankie nothing but love […]

Full Article