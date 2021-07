Kamaal R Khan has reacted to Raj Kundra’s arrest in the production of pornographic content case. The actor-cum-critic, who often hits headlines for his controversial statements, has lashed out Raj Kundra’s allege source of income. KRK tweeted on Wednesday morning “If you have to earn money to run your house by making porn films, then you are most poor person in this world. It shows that you have earned money through some bad ways.”