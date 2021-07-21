Listen To Paul McCartney Chewing Celery!

It's the full audio of his Super Furry Animals collaboration...



*Super Furry Animals* have shared the full isolated audio of *Paul McCartney* eating celery.



A somewhat off-the-wall collaboration, Sir Paul sent the Welsh band audio of him chewing vegetables back in 2001, and it was used on their single 'Receptacle For The Respectable'.



A key moment on their excellent 'Rings Around The World' album, the full length is being re-issued on its 20th anniversary.



The collaboration was born from a chance meeting at the NME Awards in 2000, with *Super Furry Animals* being introduced to *The Beatles legend*.



Cian Ciarán picks up the tale: “He was going to come to the studio and then decided not to for some reason. So, we sent him stereo backing tracks so he could keep time, then he sent the tape back with a message that started with a really dodgy Welsh accent. Then he goes 'I hope you like it' – the next thing you know you just hear this chewing sound!”



The full audio of his 'carrot and celery' percussion is now online - so, check it out below.



'Rings Around The World' will be re-issued on CD and vinyl on September 3rd; the digital release follows on September 24th - order it *HERE.*



