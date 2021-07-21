James Blake, FINNEAS Link On 'Say What You Will'

It's out this week...



*James Blake* and *FINNEAS* unite on new single 'Say What You Will'.



The English songwriter says *his new album is completed*, and he's set to play a show alongside a full orchestra in LA on September 25th.



New single 'Say What You Will' lands on Thursday - July 22nd - and it finds James Blake working alongside *FINNEAS*.



As luck would have it, the American songwriter has just partnered with Fender on a new hotline, in which fans can ask him questions.



So, want to ask FINNEAS about this recording session? Dial 833 4-JAZMSTR (US), 0800 015 2838 (UK) and he'll get back to you.





