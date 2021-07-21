Lucy Tun Shares Divine New Single 'Monarchy'

She's stepping out under his own name...



London based *Lucy Tun* impresses with divine new single 'Monarchy'.



The broadcaster, producer, and songwriter is known for her LCYTN moniker, sharing a club edit under that name last year.



Marking a break in her work, Lucy Tun adopts her full name for this new single, an imperious piece of future-facing pop music.



James Jacob - who previously worked with Celeste - steps in on production, with 'Monarchy' opening in a flurry of dazzling chiptune ideas.



Building into an irresistible slice of alt-pop, 'Monarchy' is a tongue in cheek tale of a first date gone wrong, with Lucy turning her acidic tongue on "men (or anyone) who try to be someone they aren’t when they first meet someone. It’s about being yourself and believing in your own sauce."



She adds: "Me and James had spent the whole day working on another song and Monarchy was made in the last 20 minutes. I wanted to write about the first stage of beginning to date someone and the drama and fun that comes with it. The 'getting to know' stage is my favourite part."







Photo Credit: *Piczo*



