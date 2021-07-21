Poonam on being threatened by Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey recently opened up about the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in a pornography case. Poonam had earlier moved to Bombay High Court to file a criminal case against Kundra and his associates, who collaborated with her for the app. She shared, “I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they’d leak all of my personal stuff”.