Eric Clapton Says He Won't Play Venues That Require COVID Vaccines
Published
On social media late Wednesday, the musician wrote: "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present."Full Article
Published
On social media late Wednesday, the musician wrote: "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present."Full Article
Eric Clapton fans who want to see him in concert could be shedding tears in the arena, not heaven, if their venue happens to..