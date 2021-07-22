Fontaines D.C. Cancel Latitude Slot; Band Are Self-Isolating

The ping-demic hits music...



*Fontaines D.C.* have pulled out of Latitude festival after a band member tested positive for COVID-19.



The Irish group were set to play the English outdoor festival this weekend, with a warm up show arranged for Lincoln.



Sadly, both the headline gig and their slot at Latitude have been pulled, after an unidentified band member testing positive for COVID-19.



As a result, both *Fontaines D.C* and their crew are self-isolating, leading to the Irish band cancelling their plans.



They write...



We regret to announce that a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating. Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday.







— Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) July 22, 2021



Latitude runs between July 22nd - 25th.



