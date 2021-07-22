Winston Surfshirt Share New Bop 'All Of The Little Things'

Ramirez is on hand to add guest bars...



*Winston Surfshirt* team up with *Ramirez* on new summer bop 'All Of The Little Things'.



The Aussie six-piece are relishing the sunshine vibes on their new single, which dips into the 90s hip-hop playback.



Adding a phat beat to their lush indie song craft, Californian rapper Ramirez is on hand for guest vocals.



A song that dives into the initial rush of love, 'All Of The Little Things' is about growing passion under endless blue skies.



There's a slight lo-fi edge to the sonics, too, which only adds to Winston Surfshirt's charm.



Tune in now.



- - -