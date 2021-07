Sonu Sood and Farah Khan have reunited for a reprised version of cult classic 'Tum to thehre pardesi'. Crooned by Altaf Raja, this song was massively popular in the 90s. And now singer Tony Kakkar and Raja will recreate the magic in their upcoming single. According to a news portal, this reprised version of 'Tum to thehre pardesi' will be released on Sonu’s birthday, on July 30.