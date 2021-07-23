So, Why Is Kanye West's 'Donda' Not On Streaming...?

There's been a snag...



*Kanye West* unveiled his new album 'Donda' last night - July 22nd - yet the album isn't on streaming services yet.



The hip-hop icon hosted a special event at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, yet *in true Yeezy style it kicked off late*.



Streamed globally by Apple Music, the event finally kicked off at 9.50pm EST - almost two hours behind schedule.



Fans were rewarded with an all-star moment in rap history, with *Kim Kardashian watching from the audience*.



Guests on the album include Jay-Z - their first link up in five years - Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, and posthumous bars from Pop Smoke.



There's also a spoken word excerpt from Gwendolyn Brooks, while 'No Child Left Behind' appeared on a Beats ad earlier this week.



Curiously, it hasn't reached streaming services yet. Kanye West had insisted 'Donda' would be available from July 23rd, but as yet... no dice.



So, what's the hold up? In true Yeezy style, we just don't know...







Kanye fans opening spotify at 12:00 and not seeing #DONDA pic.twitter.com/JjYYcy7OYE



— yon (@yonny_yonyon) July 23, 2021







Everyone opening Spotify and seeing no Kanye album #DONDA



pic.twitter.com/iQeQX1NLB7



— LeGOAT STAN (@Kingsu23) July 23, 2021



- - -