Lance Bass claims he was 'kept away' from Britney Spears amid conservatorship
Published
The 'NSYNC alum said Spears is "sane enough to pick her own people" as she pleads for changes in 13-year conservatorship.Full Article
Published
The 'NSYNC alum said Spears is "sane enough to pick her own people" as she pleads for changes in 13-year conservatorship.Full Article
Lance Bass says he’s been 'kept away' from talking to Britney Spears 'for years'.
Lance Bass' husband, Michael Turchin, is coming to the NSYNC musician's defense after he came under fire for allegedly discrediting..