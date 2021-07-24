Tamil actor Vishal shared the news with the fans of the couple with a post on Twitter late Friday night. "So happy to break this news, great to be an uncle. My bro Jammy and Sayyeshaa are blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions right now in midst of shoot," Vishal tweeted.Full Article
Actor-couple Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with baby girl
