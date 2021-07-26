Has Amy ended her relationship with George?

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou celebrated their engagement with grand bash hosted at their London home, back in 2019. The actress had announced that she is expecting her first baby with George in March 2019 and the couple got engagement in May 2019. Amy and George had a dreamy baby shower and welcomed son Andreas in September 2019. A wedding was on the cards but the pandemic struck and all plans were delayed. It has been nearly two years now, but the couple is yet to tie the knot and George Panayiotou seems to be missing from Amy’s life.