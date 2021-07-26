‘Childish’: Kinzinger, Cheney Fire Back at McCarthy Calling Them ‘Pelosi Republicans’
Published
Both of them said McCarthy’s label, a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), earlier on Monday was “childish.”Full Article
Published
Both of them said McCarthy’s label, a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), earlier on Monday was “childish.”Full Article
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attacked fellow Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their involvement in the January..