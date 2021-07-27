Saint Etienne Announce New Album 'I've Been Trying To Tell You'

It's out on September 10th...

Pop trio *Saint Etienne* will release new album 'I've Been Trying To Tell You' on September 10th.

The new album will be released by Heavenly Recordings, and it finds Saint Etienne returning to a sample-driven pop framework.

Out on September 10th, the LP will be accompanied by a short film crafted alongside fashion photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan.

There's a lot to unpack, so here's the trailer, which opens with the words: "Do you look back on the late 90s as a lost golden age...?"

Bob comments: “To me it’s about optimism, and the late nineties, and how memory is an unreliable narrator. Pete and Gus have done a properly amazing production job. I think it sounds gorgeous.”

Pete calls it a "special sounding album", while Sarah adds: "It's the first sample driven album we’ve made since So Tough and it’s been a really refreshing experience, such fun! It’s both dreamy and atmospheric, late summer sounds."

The album lands on September 10th, with the film due to premiere at a special BFI Southbank event on September 3rd called The Films Of Saint Etienne.

Alasdair says: “My starting point was an interpretation of my memories from the time I first started to listen to Saint Etienne’s music. Of course, it is an interpretation of what I was doing then while looking back at it now. At that time, I was a bored teenager in a village near Doncaster, South Yorkshire; it was a place where very little happened. I now look back at that time as something quite idyllic – even the boredom seems idyllic – and a big part of its soundtrack was Saint Etienne.”

Find new single 'Pond House' below.

