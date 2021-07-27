Trailer Tuesdays: 'Jungle Cruise' and Dwayne Johnson's most 'rock'-ing movie roles
USA TODAY's Brian Truitt lists Dwayne Johnson's top film roles ahead of his new movie with Emily Blunt, "Jungle Cruise," hitting theaters.
Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer - Skipper Frank (Dwayne Johnson) - US Release Date: July 30, 2021
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily..