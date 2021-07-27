Adam Kinzinger Chokes Backs Tears as He Tears Into Republican Colleagues Over Jan. 6: ‘This Cannot Be a Partisan Fight’
Published
Rep. Adam Kinzinger choked backed tears as he lauded police officers testifying before the Congressional Select Committee investigating the events of January 6th before lacing into the partisan politics of his Republican colleagues. The Illinois Republican member of Congress was a late addition to the committee after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled other Republican […]Full Article