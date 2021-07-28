Elise Stefanik Hits Back at Liz Cheney, Calls Her a ‘Pelosi Pawn’
Published
Liz Cheney had said it was "shameful" for Elise Stefanik to blame the January 6 Capitol insurrection on Nancy Pelosi.Full Article
Published
Liz Cheney had said it was "shameful" for Elise Stefanik to blame the January 6 Capitol insurrection on Nancy Pelosi.Full Article
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) sharply criticized Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the January 6th..
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) called out comments from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY) blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA)..