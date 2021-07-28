Fans Keep Making The Same Hilarious Edit To Craig David's Wiki Page

He's the true 'bow selector'...



Fans keep making the same hilarious Olympic-themed edit to *Craig David's* Wikipedia page.



The star has plenty of plaudits to his name - multiple awards, smash hit projects, and even an MBE for his services to music.



A modern British great, fans have decided to give him another, sports-themed sobriquet.



*Craig David's Wikipedia page* now boasts an Olympic achievement: “Craig David is part of the GB Olympic Archery management team, chiefly as the bow selector...”



It's an oldie, but a goodie!



The page has been changed back, but if you check* the Metadata* for his Wiki entry then fans have been rushing to change it back.



Indeed, as Twitter user *Alan Bell points out*, Wiki have moved to protect Craig David's page due to the volume of people rushing to make the same joke.



Guess the page takes time to 'Re-Re-Load' - maybe give it 'Seven Days' as there's no 'Hidden Agenda' here, Wikipedia just want you to 'Fill Me In'.







“Craig David is part of the GB Olympic Archery management team, chiefly as the bow selector” #Howling pic.twitter.com/dcBrpJ3S2i



— Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) July 27, 2021



