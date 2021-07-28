The Rowing Blazers Summer Olympics Collection

Let the games begin...



Cult New York fashion and lifestyle brand Rowing Blazers has released an international collection ahead of the 2021 Summer Olympics. Redefining heritage British iconography with a modern stateside edge, the latest collection from Rowing Blazers gives a modern, fashion-forward edge to classic ‘90s Ivy League pieces.



A project close to the heart of the brand, Rowing Blazers’ own founder Jack Carlson has a rich personal history in the world of sports. Having previously represented the U.S. in three rowing world championships and winning a Bronze Medal in 2015, you can always be sure to find a preppy celebration of athletics in every collection they release.



Inspired by the travel of power and the beauty of sport, the Summer Olympics collection features transferable athletic pieces like running shorts that double as swimming trunks, nylon hats in an array of neon shades, tourist inspired tees and a celebratory, global selection of classic flag sweaters.





