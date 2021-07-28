Bleachers Unites With Lana Del Rey On 'Secret Life'

Tune in now...



*Bleachers* unites with *Lana Del Rey* on new single 'Secret Life'.



The project is a vehicle for Jack Antonoff's songwriting, with new album 'Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night' set to land later this week.



The final previews are coming in, with Bleachers holding back a duet with a genuine pop icon.



Lana Del Rey appears on 'Secret Life', and her hushed tones seem to transport Bleachers somewhere new, and enchanting.



The backing utilises distorted synths and strummed guitars, with Jack's voice existing in a totally different sphere to Lana's.



Somehow the differences compliment one another, with 'Secret Life' bringing new elements out of both parties.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Carlotta Kohl*



- - -