Elevated Minimalism from The Array

By and for working women...



Following a successful debut at London Fashion Week this February, London based womenswear brand The Array has released its second collection. Founded by Royal College of Art graduates Yvonne Lum and Shaonan Xu, The Array is an elevated extension of their 2019 graduate collection.



Dedicated to empowering working women and creating a buildable wardrobe of investment pieces, the latest collection from The Array builds on a covetable debut last year that was inspired by a series of interviews with a diverse group of working women. With versatility and elegant simplicity at the core of the brand, the team behind The Array continues to create seasonless classics for your permanent collection.



Produced in London with a careful selection of natural, sustainable materials, and built on a tonal colour palette of muted greens, browns and greys, the collection focuses on exaggerated and elongated silhouettes with wide-leg trousers and oversized blazers and dresses carrying layers of fits and textures.



Visit the-array.co.uk



