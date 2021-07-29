Akshay Kumar shared a quirky picture that sees him and Sara pampering Dhanush as the three share a hearty laughFull Article
Akshay, Sara extend birthday wishes to `Atrangi Re` co-star Dhanush
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan extend birthday wishes to 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush
National-Award-winning actor Dhanush received a plethora of birthday wishes as he turned 38 on Wednesday. However, it was his..
Zee News
Akshay-Sara birthday wishes Dhanush
Dhanush turned a year older today. On her birthday, fans and admirers have taken to their social media handles to wish him. They..
IndiaTimes