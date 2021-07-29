Representatives for the actor, in a statement, on Wednesday afternoon said, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by...Full Article
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after `heart related incident` on sets
Mid-Day
