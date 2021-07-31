Amanda Knox has claimed new film Stillwater sensationalises her life and rips off her story "without her consent" and "at the expense of her reputation".Full Article
Amanda Knox says Matt Damon film Stillwater rips of her life story 'without her consent'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Amanda Knox Slams 'Stillwater' Film, Says It Is Profiting Off 'My Name, Face, & Story Without My Consent'
OK! Magazine
Amanda Knox has slammed the 'Stillwater' film starring Matt Damon for profiting off of her 'name, face, & story without my consent'..
-
Amanda Knox says new Matt Damon movie 'Stillwater' is profiting off her story
Upworthy
-
Amanda Knox claims Matt Damon film Stillwater profits from her life
BBC News
-
Amanda Knox says Matt Damon film Stillwater ‘rips off’ and distorts her story
Upworthy
-
Amanda Knox Reacts to Similarities Between Her Life Story & Matt Damon's New Film 'Stillwater'
Just Jared
More coverage
Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon’s ‘Stillwater’ as ‘Rip Off’ of Her Life Story
The Wrap
Amanda Knox is not pleased with the way her life story was used for the upcoming Matt Damon-led crime drama “Stillwater,” a..