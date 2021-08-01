Nawaz's 1st trip with Aaliya after reunion

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kids - Shora and Yaani - are packing their bags to take off to Dubai to pursue further education (a story we at ETimes broke on June 13). But as things stand today, so is their father and Aaliya their mother, has decided that she would spend a large amount of time with them there. This will be Nawaz's first outing with his wife after their reunion which happened a few months back. The couple was on the verge of a separation.