Jacqueline Fernandez explains why `Vikrant Rona` is `super special`

Jacqueline Fernandez explains why `Vikrant Rona` is `super special`

Mid-Day

Published

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing `Gadang Rakkamma` who runs a tavern in a fictional place. She will also be seen shaking a leg with Kichcha Sudeepa in the film

Full Article