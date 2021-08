Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her and sister Khushi Kapoor’s bond with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor during an interview. The actress told a magazine that the siblings have addressed a lot of baggage once they started spending time with each other. While initially, it was the siblings who used to make plans, but now they have been coming together for their family dinners at least once in two-three weeks.