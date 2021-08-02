JUST IN: US Women’s Soccer Team Loses Olympic Semifinal Match to Canada, 1-0

The US women’s soccer team Olympic gold medal hopes have been dashed as they were defeated in a tight semifinal match to Canada, 1-0, and will now compete for a bronze medal on Thursday. The US team suffered a significant setback in the 30th minute when the starting keeper Alyssa Naeher was forced out of […]

