Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023

*Frank Ocean* is set to headline Coachella in 2023, it has been confirmed.



The American artist is unpredictable and secretive at the best of times, but it seems he's decided to be prompt and up-front with Coachella.



Having been booked to play the American festival in 2020, Frank Ocean was lined up for a 2022 return - however the dates couldn't be resolved.



Speaking to the *Los Angeles Times*, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed that Frank Ocean would headline Coachella in 2023.



He said: "Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."



Coachella will run across April 15th - 17th and 22nd - 24th in 2022.



