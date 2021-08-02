Dolly Parton Invested Whitney Houston Royalties In Black Neighbourhoods

"This is the house that Whitney built."



*Dolly Parton* has revealed she invested royalties from *Whitney Houston's* take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ in Black neighbourhoods.



The country icon was speaking to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when the conversation touched on the cover.



A key part of major motion picture The Bodyguard, Whitney's rendition became a global success - but Dolly Parton actually wrote the song.



*Forbes estimate* that Whitney's cover brought Dolly more than $10 million in the 1990s, money the country legend used to invest in a historically Black neighbourhood in Nashville.



“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville, and so I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,’” Dolly Parton explained.



The neighbourhood in question is named *Sevier Park*, and has been a historic hub in the Southern city for Black families and businesses.



Dolly Parton explained: “It was a whole strip mall, and I thought this is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney, so I just thought, ‘This is great, I’m just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well’”.



She added: “I love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’”



