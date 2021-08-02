Lizzo Announces New Single 'Rumors'

It's out on August 13th...



*Lizzo* will release new single 'Rumors' on August 13th.



The American artist broke out with her 2019 album 'Cuz I Love You', a joyous series of songs that focussed on self-worth and independence.



Backed by her fantastic, flute-playing live shows, Lizzo twerked her way to a trio of Grammy awards.



Now she's back. New single 'Rumors' follows some social media teasing, and it's set to land in just a few days.



Out on August 13th, you can pre-save the single *HERE.*



- - -