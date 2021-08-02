An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the cable network, making claims of racist and sexist remarks by host Larry Kudlow, sexual harassment by analyst Andrew Napolitano, and other gossipy allegations in an error-riddled complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, an attorney from […]Full Article
Fox Business Employee Sues Network, Alleging Larry Kudlow Made Racist and Sexist Remarks
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against..
SeattlePI.com