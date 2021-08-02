Fans of Toronto rap crooner The Weeknd are getting amped. The music superstar went online to hint at a new era of music coming as soon as possible. The Weeknd’s New Era Of Music Starts Now Abel tweeted out last night that something has started. He hasn’t identified what exactly he was referring to, but […]Full Article
The Weeknd’s New Era Of Music Starts… Now!
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Weeknd Gives a Preview of New Era With ‘The Dawn Is Coming’ Teaser | Billboard News
Billboard
After teasing his musical follow-up to the blockbuster album 'After Hours' at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it looks like the..