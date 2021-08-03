Phoebe Bridgers Guests On New Killers Album

The song is called 'Runaway Horses'...



*Phoebe Bridgers* guests on the new album by *The Killers*.



The Las Vegas band will release new album 'Pressure Machine' on August 13th, and it follows last year's excellent widescreen epic 'Imploding The Mirage'.



This time round the focus is on small-town life, and 'Pressure Machine' re-unites the production team of The Killers, Shawn Everett and Foxygen's Jonathan Rado.



The tracklisting has been revealed, and the intriguingly titled 'Runaway Horses' boasts guest vocals from Phoebe Bridgers.



Boasting 11 tracks, the full listing can be seen below:







11 days to go. 11 tracks on the record. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/PvkMAghk86



Finally, here's another (quite short, admittedly) preview:







pic.twitter.com/7qFGPuOzpH



